Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon who plays the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra aka Anu has taken a break from the shoot as her personal hairdresser tested positive for coronavirus. As per a report in Tellychakkar, Saumya's personal hair-dresser on the set of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has tested positive and has been put under quarantine.

Following this, Saumya Tandon has also been asked to take a break and not shoot for the show for a few days so that she can also rest. The makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain are worried and want her to take care of her health first. The producer of the show Benaifer Kohli reportedly visited the sets to ensure that proper measures are being taken.

The media is trying to reach the actor but she is not available as of now. A few days ago, Saumya has shared a post for her hairdresser with a picture where she wrote, "Let's protect our staff. Let's help them sustain in bad times. Let's #BeKind . Please please. Life is nothing without compassion."

Let’s protect our staff. Let’s help them sustain in bad times. Let’s #BeKind . Please please. Life is nothing without compassion. pic.twitter.com/pXBzsJSE85 — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) July 6, 2020



Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The state continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country, reporting 5,134 fresh cases and 224 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,17,121 including 9,250 deaths.

The state government decided to allow markets and shops to remain open for an additional two hours from July 9. Markets and shops can now remain open from 9 am to 7 pm, an extension of two hours from the existing closing deadline of 5 pm, in non-containment zones.