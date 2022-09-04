Deepesh Bhan’s Home Loan Paid: Actor Deepesh Bhan of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai departed away in July, shocking his loved ones, friends, and colleagues in the industry. The late actor’s wife and 18-month-old baby are left behind. His death led not just to emotional trauma but also financial difficulties because they had a home debt of Rs. 50 lakh. Saumya Tandon, Deepesh’s former co-star, initiated a fundraising campaign to help his family.

Through the assistance of the campaign, Deepesh Bhan’s family was able to pay back the debt amount. His wife just posted a video on her husband’s social media account letting everyone know that the money had been repaid.

She also took a moment to express her gratitude to Benaifer Kohli, the show’s producer, and Saumya Tandon. Deepesh’s wife captioned the video, “Big thank you mam @saumyas_world_ & @binaiferkohli and to all who donate in @kettoindia You are such an angle. God will always with you, love you so much.”

Deepesh Bhan’s Wife Thanks Saumya Tandon For All The Help:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (Malkhan) Bhabhijigharparhai (@deepeshbhan)

Saumya immediately reacted to the post and wrote, “Lots love my dear, I am sure Deepesh will be very happy above somewhere.” Others hailed the former Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor for the gesture. They lauded her act of kindness. While several others prayed for the late actor’s family.

For the uninformed, Deepesh Bhan was playing cricket with his friends on July 26 when he passed out. He was sent to a local hospital where, upon arrival, he was declared dead. The entire fraternity mourned the actor’s death.