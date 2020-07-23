Actor Saumya Tandon might just be away for some more time from the sets of her show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! As per a report published in News18, the makers are searching for a replacement for a while and are thinking of getting Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala on board. While there’s no confirmation on the same, the report suggested that Saumya is scared to resume shooting after her hairdresser tested positive for the coronavirus a few days back. The actor recently gave birth to a child and that’s another reason why she reportedly doesn’t want to take any risk. Also Read - Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Saumya Tandon's Personal Hair-Dresser Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Asked to Take a Break

While neither Shefali nor Saumya has spoken out on the same, the decision is likely to be taken this week itself. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is a popular TV show and it's lead character – Angoori Bhabhi – was already changed a few years back. Earlier, actor Shilpa Shinde used to play the role, however, after a dispute with the makers, she was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Yogesh Tripathi are the other actors who work on the show.

A few days back, Saumya had made a long post urging the producers and others to take care of the safety of its staff members. She posted a picture of herself from the sets of the show in which her hairdresser could be seen fixing her hair for a scene. In the caption of her post, Saumya wrote how it's our collective responsibility to show sensitivity to people who work for us and help them survive this pandemic.

The show’s producer Binaifer Kohli talked to the media and mentioned that everyone on the sets is safe. She said that every member of the cast and the crew was tested before the shooting was resumed and no one was tested positive for the virus. The hairdresser, as told by Kohli, started showing symptoms later and she had not come in contact with anyone on the sets when she was diagnosed.