Deepesh Bhan death: In an unfortunate turn of events, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame actor Deepesh Bhan has passed away. Reportedly, the actor who is known for his onscreen character ‘Malkhan’ in BGPH was playing cricket when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor, however he passed away before reaching hospital leaving his fans and co-stars in shock and disheartened state.Also Read - Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre Unaffected by Trolls Who Shamed Her Wearing a Bikini, Adds She Does Not Regret it!

Deepesh was 41-year-old and is survived by his wife and one-year-old child. He was known for his comedy on show. The news of his death was confirmed by the show’s producers, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli.

Deepesh’s co-actors- Rohitashiv Gour and Charrul Malik are extremely saddened by the news. Rohitashiv Gour, who was also close to Deepesh, is in a state of shock by the news of his co-actor’s sudden death and told etimes: “Our call time for the show was little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who was led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don’t know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show.”

Soon as the sad news of Deepesh’s death surfaced in media, several actors took to social media to offer condolences. FIR fame actress Kavita Kaushik wrote: In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all

Sharing a black & white pic with Deepesh, his co-star Charul Mallik penned an emotional note on Instagram that reads: RIP Yaara 💔🙏 it’s hard to accept you are gone.Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts .Never ever thought I will be posting this for My Yaara .You will be missed Deepesh 💔

Deepesh Bhan has been a part of several popular TV shows including ‘Comedy Ka King Kaun’, ‘Comedy Club’, ‘Bhootwala’, ‘F.I.R’ to name a few.

May the departed soul rest in peace!