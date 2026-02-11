Bhagam Bhag 2: Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda’s exit; This actor step in

The much-loved chaos of Bhagam Bhag is returning to the big screen, but not in the way fans expected. Recent reports suggested that Govinda will not be part of Bhagam Bhag 2, and now Paresh Rawal has confirmed the development. In the same breath, he also dropped another interesting detail: he will be seen in a double role in the sequel.

The update has left fans both curious and emotional, especially those who still remember the comic madness created by Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in the 2006 film.

Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda’s exit

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee has joined the cast as one of the leads in Bhagam Bhag 2. While speaking about the new pairing of Manoj Bajpayee and Akshay Kumar, he said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.”

He also addressed the question everyone has been asking; why Govinda is not returning.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Paresh said, “I have genuinely no idea. However, we’ll miss Govinda.”

The actor then shared that he will be playing a double role in the sequel, something he is quite excited about. This revelation has added a fresh layer of curiosity around the film’s storyline.

Why fans are disappointed

For many viewers, Bhagam Bhag is not just a comedy film but a cult favourite. The effortless comic timing between Akshay Kumar and Govinda was one of the biggest highlights of the film. Their banter, confusion, and chaotic energy made the film memorable even years after its release.

Naturally, fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Several users urged the makers to reconsider the decision, saying the sequel would feel incomplete without Govinda.

A look Back at Bhagam Bhag

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag was released in 2006 and followed a theatre troupe that accidentally gets caught in a web of crime while travelling abroad. Packed with mistaken identities, absurd situations and sharp dialogues, the film became one of the most rewatched Bollywood comedies over time.

The trio of Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal played a major role in turning the film into a cult entertainer.

Govinda’s recent phase

Govinda, who ruled the 90s with his comic timing and dance numbers, has been away from mainstream cinema for a while. His last release, Rangeela Raja in 2019, where he played a double role, did not perform well at the box office.

Recently, his wife Sunita Ahuja made headlines with candid remarks about his career, stating that he is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and needs honest feedback. She also mentioned that she has often encouraged him to experiment with scripts and focus on fitness rather than chasing solo-hero projects.

At the same time, Govinda has been in the news for personal reasons, while his son is preparing for his Bollywood debut.

With Manoj Bajpayee stepping in, Paresh Rawal in a double role, and Akshay Kumar leading the madness, Bhagam Bhag 2 is clearly taking a new route. But one question still lingers for fans: Will the sequel recreate the magic without Govinda?