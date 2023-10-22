Home

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Actioner Sees Rise in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Bhagavanth Kesari has been able to retain its momentum at the box office in-spite of facing tough competition from Leo: Bloody Sweet, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ghost and Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer action-drama witnessed a double-digit opening on Day 1. However, its Friday collection saw a huge drop, yet the film has managed to remain steady despite multiple releases over the weekend. Nandamuri’s charisma and all elements of massy action have resonated with movie buffs. The film has been able to connect to its target audiences with the right mix of emotions and thrills.

NANDAMURI BALAKRISHNA’S MASSY ACTIONER BHAGAVANTH KESARI SEES RISE IN COLLECTION

Bhagavanth Kesari earned Rs 16.60 Crore on Thursday, while its Friday collection went down to Rs 7 Crore, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Although, the movie has again witnessed a slight rise in box office numbers as it garnered Rs 7.75 Crore on Saturday, as estimated by Sacnilk. Apart from positive reviews from movie critics, the film is also being hailed by cinephiles on social media. The cinematic experience and engagement quotient has clicked with movie goers who are rejoicing over the film’s commercial success. Bhagavanth Kesari has so far collected Rs 31.35 Crore Net in India. The Anil Ravipudi directorial has also collected Rs 71.02 Crore worldwide, as reported by Telugu 123.

NETIZENS-TRADE EXPERTS REACT TO BHAGAVANTH KESARI’S BOX OFFICE FEAT:

BhagavanthKesari 3 days world wide gross – 71crs 🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵 Entering into 3rd 100cr Balayya Babu🤘🏻🦁🦁🦁#BhagavanthKesari pic.twitter.com/uCwMPDzJrL — Nikhil_Prince💫 (@Nikhil_Prince01) October 22, 2023

Night ki 1M $ in USA – Hattrick 1M$ Movies..

Repatiki 100cr WW Gross – Hattrick 100cr+ Grossers.. Only Senior Hero to achieve this feat in TFI..🥵🔥 Box Office Bonanza Nandamuri Bala Krishna..#BhagavanthKesari #DasaraWinnerKesari pic.twitter.com/E48EFpvpiO — Young Tiger (@NarikesthaOba) October 22, 2023

#BhagavanthKesari DAY – 3 Share AP / TS:

Vizag : 1.01 Cr

East : 72L

West : 55L

Krishna : 68L

Guntur : 75L

Nellore : 59L AP : 4.30 Cr

Ceded : 2.45Cr

Nizam : 3.90 Cr AP/TS – 10.65 Share Double Digit Share 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 World Wide Day 3 Share – 12-13 🔥 Mass Ochakotha By NBK pic.twitter.com/dlreSoe5HK — NBK Cult 🦁 (@iam_NBKCult) October 22, 2023

#BhagavanthKesari 3 Days BMS Booking Count: Day-1 – 1.57L 🔥🔥

Day-2 – 1.18L 💥💥

Day-3 – 1.31L 🔥🔥 Day-4 Will Be More than Or Equal To Day-1…Walk-ins will be 💥🥵#BhagavanthKesariMania pic.twitter.com/pU8yLAfGRQ — Lɪᴋʜɪᴛᴇsʜ Cʜᴏᴡᴅᴀʀʏ ☄ʸᵘᵛᵃᶢᵃˡᵃᵐ (@LikhiteshChow) October 22, 2023

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF BHAGAVANTH KESARI:

Thursday: Rs 16.60 Crore

Friday: Rs 7.0 Crore

Saturday: Rs 7.75 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 31.35 Crore

The movie released on October 19, 2023. It also stars Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravi Shankar, Sarathkumar and Arjun Rampal in crucial roles.

