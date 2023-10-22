Top Recommended Stories

  Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Actioner Sees Rise in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Actioner Sees Rise in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action-drama recently witnessed rise in collection.

Published: October 22, 2023 10:48 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Actioner Sees Rise in Earnings - Check Detailed Report

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Bhagavanth Kesari has been able to retain its momentum at the box office in-spite of facing tough competition from Leo: Bloody Sweet, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ghost and Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer action-drama witnessed a double-digit opening on Day 1. However, its Friday collection saw a huge drop, yet the film has managed to remain steady despite multiple releases over the weekend. Nandamuri’s charisma and all elements of massy action have resonated with movie buffs. The film has been able to connect to its target audiences with the right mix of emotions and thrills.

NANDAMURI BALAKRISHNA’S MASSY ACTIONER BHAGAVANTH KESARI SEES RISE IN COLLECTION

Bhagavanth Kesari earned Rs 16.60 Crore on Thursday, while its Friday collection went down to Rs 7 Crore, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Although, the movie has again witnessed a slight rise in box office numbers as it garnered Rs 7.75 Crore on Saturday, as estimated by Sacnilk. Apart from positive reviews from movie critics, the film is also being hailed by cinephiles on social media. The cinematic experience and engagement quotient has clicked with movie goers who are rejoicing over the film’s commercial success. Bhagavanth Kesari has so far collected Rs 31.35 Crore Net in India. The Anil Ravipudi directorial has also collected Rs 71.02 Crore worldwide, as reported by Telugu 123.

NETIZENS-TRADE EXPERTS REACT TO BHAGAVANTH KESARI’S BOX OFFICE FEAT:


CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF BHAGAVANTH KESARI:

  • Thursday: Rs 16.60 Crore
  • Friday: Rs 7.0 Crore
  • Saturday: Rs 7.75 Crore (early estimates)
  • Total: Rs 31.35 Crore

The movie released on October 19, 2023. It also stars Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravi Shankar, Sarathkumar and Arjun Rampal in crucial roles.

