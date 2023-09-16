Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Akash Choudhary Manhandled on Road by Unruly Youngsters

Home

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary was recently manhandled by unruly youngsters pretending to be his fans.

Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Akash Choudhary Manhandled: Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Akash Choudhary was manhandled on road in Mumbai in a shocking incident. The viral video of Akash being assaulted by unruly youngsters has raised pertinent questions about privacy and security of celebrities. The clip shows the actor clicking Selfies as he gets hit by the people pretending to be fans. The video has been shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani and many other social media handles. Many users showcased their support for Akash while condemning the incident. In the video, the people first come towards Akash requesting for a Selfie. They later start hitting him with bottles.

NETIZENS OUTRAGE AFTER AKASH CHOUDHARY GETS ATTACKED BY FANS

A fan outraged over the clip wrote, “This is why celebrity don’t let the fan come near. Even soccer players. And im sure that is not a fan.” Another netizen commented, “And there is no security for that guy . Why this cameraman is soo calm ? Road pe akele in soo called fans k bich kaise agye.” A user also opined, “What stupidity!!! Instead of stopping him media people are busy in making videos wow”. Akash, in an interaction with Hindustan times opined, “I’ve rejected shows where I was asked to do something that I didn’t want to. Sometimes, I do feel that I’d have been at a much bigger position in life had I compromised on my values. But, I’m glad that I stuck to what I believe in. I’m doing well in my life. You can get late to your success party, but you will reach there if you are in a good position.”

Akas has so far not issued any statement with regard to the recent incident.

