Popular '90s actor Bhagyashree, known for her roles in films Maine Pyar Kiya and Thalaivii, is participating in Star Plus' new reality show Smart Jodi. The actress renewed her wedding vows on the sets of the reality show with husband Himalaya Dassani. In a video shared on the channel's Instagram handle, Bhagyashree can be seen exchanging jaimalas with her husband. Check out the video below:

Bhagyashree, who shot to stardom after she starred in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, opened up about her marriage with husband Himalaya Dassani. She broke down and recalled how her parents didn't approve of her marriage and her family refused to attend her wedding. "Mere liye shaadi mein koi nahi tha, sivaaye inke. Jab maine mummy papa se kaha ki main shaadi karna chahti hu inse, woh nahi maane. (There was no one at my wedding except him. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it)," Bhagyashree said.

“Maa baap ke baccho ke liye sapne hote hain lekin baccho ke apne sapne bhi hote hain aur kabhi kabhi, unke sapne unhe jeene dena chaiye. Kyuki aakhir mein, unki zindagi hai, unhe jini hai (Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes you should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it’s their life that they need to live),” she added.

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii. She will also be seen playing a titular role in an upcoming film with Prabhas. Bhagyashree has also featured in TV shows such as Kachchi Dhoop, Kaagaz Ki Kashti and Laut Aao Trisha. She featured in the Kannada film Ammavra Ganda.

For the uninitiated, Smart Jodi is a show in which 10 real-life partners will compete against each other in fun and entertaining tasks. Monalisa-Vikrant, Gaurav-Ritu Taneja, Arjun Bijlani-Neha and Balraj-Deepti are some of the many celebrity couples who are participating in the show.