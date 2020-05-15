Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi is the first official biopic made on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa and the actor is working extremely hard to polish her skills. After revealing Kangana and Arvind Swami’s look in the film. Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree recently revealed that is she is also a part of AL Vijay directorial. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute to Her Mom With a Beautiful Poem That Talks About 'Warmth of Womb'

Speaking on her role, Bhagyashree said, "I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in Thalaivi's life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artiste, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time".

When asked about working with Kangana, Bhagyashree said, "I had first met Kangana in 2006, when she had just started her career. Even on the set of Thalaivi, she is extremely respectful, and greets me as soon as she reaches the set."

The film is being made on a grand budget and trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her filmy career, her political rise, illness and death. Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Thalaivi is slated to hit the screens on February 20, next year. However, the date may change as the shooting has been stopped due to the coronavirus crisis.