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Bhagyashree shares her take on Salman Khan confronting paparazzi outside hospital: You do your...

Bhagyashree shares her take on Salman Khan confronting paparazzi outside hospital: ‘You do your…’

A recent comment from Bhagyashree has added a new perspective to the ongoing discussion around media behaviour and celebrity privacy during sensitive hospital visits.

Bhagyashree on Salman Khan incident (PC: Twitter)

A recent incident involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital has sparked widespread discussion after the actor reacted sharply to paparazzi gathered at the location. The moment quickly went viral as Salman appeared visibly upset and questioned the photographers for recording during a sensitive time. Later, he also posted strong messages on social media warning against exploiting someone’s personal distress for attention or profit. The situation has now drawn reactions from the film industry, with many pointing out the need for boundaries between celebrities and media, especially during private or emotional moments.

Bhagyashree supports Salman Khan’s reaction

Actress Bhagyashree, who worked with Salman in the cult classic Maine Pyar Kiya, came forward to support him and spoke about the importance of empathy. Addressing the issue, she said people often forget that actors are also human beings who go through emotional and physical stress just like anyone else.

She stated, “You do your job but please don’t forget that we are also humans. There is an equal relationship between the media and the artist.” Her words highlight the need for balance between professional duty and personal space.

Respect and boundaries during difficult moments

Bhagyashree further explained that both photographers and actors should respect each other’s space especially during sensitive situations. She added that when someone is going through pain or stress they prefer to stay alone and process their emotions privately. She shared, “So I think that point has to be respected” Her statement reflects growing concern within the industry about constant media attention during personal or health related moments.

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Also read: Salman Khan schools paparazzi over chaos during hospital visit: ‘Pagal ho kya’ – Watch video

Salman Khan’s reaction outside hospital

The incident took place on May 19 outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where Salman Khan was seen losing his temper with photographers. He was heard saying “Pagal ho gaye ho? (Have you gone crazy?)” while gesturing in frustration. The video quickly circulated online leading to mixed reactions from fans and media observers.

Watch Salman Khan lashing out at paparazzi here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aftermath and public appearance

A day after the incident Salman attended the success celebration of Raja Shivaji in Mumbai where he also made a cameo appearance in the film. During the event photographers reportedly apologised to him and the atmosphere appeared more relaxed.

The film directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh turned out to be a major box office success earning over Rs 114.80 crore worldwide and becoming the highest grossing Marathi film to date. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Also read: Salman Khan’s fun moment with paparazzi after apology goes viral, fans say: ‘Bhaijaan ka aura hi…’

Industry discussion on paparazzi culture

The incident has reopened debate on how media should behave during hospital visits and personal emergencies involving celebrities. While paparazzi play a major role in entertainment coverage many believe certain moments require sensitivity and restraint.

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