Bhaijaan: Salman Khan's Bhaijaan is one of the most awaited movies of the actor as the title is symbolic of Salman's nickname in Bollywood by fans and well wishers. Salman has already begun the last leg of the film according to multiple media sources. The actor is about to work with world's smallest singer, Abdu Rozik joining him in a leading role. Salman's pictures and videos with Abdu went viral as fans are rejoicing over the cute and adorable moments between the duo. sees Salman is acing a clean shave and a slick look with an all-black ensemble in the photo. While Abdu wore his trademark hat and also suited up in style for the film that will mark his big Bollywood debut.

Abdu Elated to Work With Salman

Abdu has become an internet sensation as he stands just over three feet and has reportedly been cast in a "key role" in the upcoming film. Abdu had earlier told Khaleej Times, "I am so happy and excited to be making my Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would do a movie with such a huge star. I will work hard to prove that the faith reposed in me is not misplaced." Abdu's team even told the portal that they are overwhelmed by the outpour of love and support for the singer.

Check out the viral pictures and clips of Abdu Rozik:

The cuteness in frame has no match❤️ #SalmanKhan with Abdu Rozik, shooting for #Bhaijaan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kA7crAlKHv — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) August 4, 2022

“I am very excited for Making my Debut with #Bhaijaan Movie. I have seen all #Salmankhan Bhai Movies, Everyone Loves him.. He is the No.1 actor in the world”- #AbduRozik (World smallest singer)pic.twitter.com/so2FSqiQLt — BALLU🥺🤙 #TIGER3 (@LegendIsBallu) August 3, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

Salman Khan will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and YRF’s Tiger-3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, releasing in 2023.

For more updates on Salman Khan and Bhaijaan, check out this space at India.com.