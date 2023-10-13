Home

Bhairavi Vaidya, Taal Actor, Dies At 67 Due to Cancer

Veteran film actress Bhairavi Vaidya died on October 8 due to cancer. She was 67. May her soul rest in peace.

Veteran TV and film actor Bhairavi Vaidya died on October 8 after battling cancer for the past six months. She was 67. Bhairavi has worked in the industry for more than 45 years. She is known for her work in films like Taal and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Her career in the entertainment industry spanned a total of 45 years. Bhairavi, whose talents extended beyond the silver screen, had been battling cancer for the past half-year.

