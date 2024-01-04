Home

Bhajan Singer Kanhaiya Mittal Says He Feels ‘Fortunate’ On Being Invited For Ram Mandir Consecration

Kanhaiya Mittal also attened the grand opening of the Ram temple. During an interview with ANI, Mittal said that he feels himself very 'fortunate' to have received an invite to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The much-awaited event of 2024 has to be the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The event is all set to take place on January 22, 2024. To make the event more grand various big names and celebs across India have been asked to join. Among those renowned names, the one which recently cropped up was Bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal. The singer will also mark his presence at the grand opening of the temple. During an interview with the news agency ANI, Mittal said that he feels himself very ‘fortunate’ to have received an invite to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sharing the news, the singer was seen in a conversation with news agency ANI and said, “I have received an invitation. I think of myself as fortunate that I got the opportunity to witness that moment. We have prepared a lot of Bhajans. We had prepared only 2-3 bhajans before receiving the invitation…”

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On being invited to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Singer Kanhaiya Mittal says, “I have received an invitation. I think of myself as fortunate that I got the opportunity to witness that moment. We have prepared a lot of Bhajans. We had prepared… pic.twitter.com/R9yFinAKmC — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

Some of the other prominent names who will also be present at the event are Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash and Rishab Shetty.

Earlier, in an interview with news agency PTI, ‘Ramayan’ actress Dipika Chiklia, famous for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar, expressed her excitement for being invited to the event and said, “Yes, we have been invited to Ayodhya on January 22… It will be something magical and a historic moment. I want to tell everybody that January 22, 2024, is the new date for Diwali. The way Diwali will be celebrated in Ayodhya, similarly everyone should welcome Lord Ram and celebrate Diwali in their homes.”

Meanwhile, talking about the construction of the temple, then the holy place is spread across 70 acres and will be made open for the public once the “pran pratishtha”, or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol is done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024.

