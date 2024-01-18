Home

Bhakshak Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar’s Fearless Investigative Journalism in Netflix’s Film Will Blow Your Mind – Watch

on Thursday, the makers of Bhakshak released the trailer of the upcoming Netflix action thriller. The movie features Bhumi Pednekar in lead role.

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to enthral her audience with the upcoming crime drama named Bhakshak. On Thursday, the makers of the film revealed the teaser of the movie on YouTube, featuring Pednekar in the role of investigation journalist. Further, the movie is a Red Chillies Entertainment production and is helmed by Pulkit. Gauri Khan has produced the movie and apart from Bhumi, the movie also features Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

About Bhakshak’s Teaser

The teaser begins with Bhumi visiting a child centre in Munawwarpur, where she gets to know about the exploitation happening with young female children. The actress steps in the shoes of Vaishali Singh, who is an investigative journalist, who is aiming to bring light to heinous crimes. While the teaser doesn’t reveal many details, it shows Bhumi in a deglamourised avatar after her urban comedy Thank You For Coming last year.

Lastly, when the teaser is just about to conclude, Bhumi can be seen telling a girl, “Bachchon ke adhikar ke liye lad rahe hain hum, samajh rahi ho? (We’re fighting for girls’ rights, do you get it?)”. According to the teaser, the movie will premiere on February 09, 2024.

Talking about the movie, the director Pulkit opened up his thoughts about the film and said, “Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change. I’m looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue.” Meanwhile, The last digital project from Red Chillies Entertainment was the 2022 dark comedy ‘Darlings,’ directed by Jasmeet K Reen, which was a collaborative effort with lead actor Alia Bhatt’s production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and was also streamed on Netflix India.

Apart from Pulkit, Gaurav Verma, who is the producer of Red Chillies Entertainment said that they believe in the power of storytelling as it not only entertains but enlightens people as well. Gaurav added, “This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has been actively involved in the creation of the superstar’s recent global hits, including Atlee’s crime thriller ‘Jawan’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki,’ both of which premiered in cinemas last year. ‘Bhakshak’ marks the production house’s return to digital releases after a hiatus of a couple of years.

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.