Home

Entertainment

Bhakshak Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar as Investigative Journalist Seeks Justice For Girl Abuse at Shelter Home – WATCH

Bhakshak Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar as Investigative Journalist Seeks Justice For Girl Abuse at Shelter Home – WATCH

Bhumi Pednekar is set to portray the role of Vaishali Singh, an investigative journalist, in the upcoming film Bhakshak. The movie is scheduled to be available for streaming on Netflix starting February 9.

Bhakshak Trailer released.

Bhakshak Trailer: On Wednesday, the makers of Bhumi Pednekar’s next film, Bhakshak released the trailer of the film. In the film, Bhumi is seen essaying the role of a journalist, who is looking for ways to expose those involved in a case of sexual assault of girls at a shelter home. Helmed by Pulkit, Bhakshak will be released on the popular OTT platform Netflix on February 09, 2024. In the Bhakshak trailer, the darker aspects of a girls’ shelter home run by Aditya Srivastava, known as Bansi Sahu, are unveiled. Bhumi, defying counsel from others, undertakes the mission to reveal the truth. The film draws inspiration from real-life events.

Trending Now

The trailer of the film was dropped by Shah Rukh Khan as the film is backed by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “A story of resilience that needs to be told. Bhakshak, a film inspired by true events, releasing on 9th February, only on Netflix.”

You may like to read

Take a look at the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The trailer of the film opens with a definition of what an orphan means, later Bhumi is seen essaying the role of an investigative journalist named Vaishali, who is accompanied by his cameraman Sanjay Mishra. In the trailer, the darker aspects of a girls’ shelter home run by Aditya Srivastava, known as Bansi Sahu, are unveiled. Bhumi, defying counsel from others, undertakes the mission to reveal the truth. The film draws inspiration from real-life events.

Meanwhile, during an interview with news agency ANI, Bhumi talked about the movie and her experience of stepping into the shoes of a journalist. The actress said, “Journalism is a difficult career…it needs a lot of courage to ask the right questions, especially to the people who are in power. To ask questions fearlessly definitely needs a lot of courage. I salute the journalists out there for doing their job with integrity and fearlessness. I have learned a lot by working on this film. I feel honoured.”

She further added, “Working on Bhakshak was quite challenging as it is based on a sensitive and hard-hitting topic. The film asks questions at a core level that is bound to shake one’s conscience. I hope the film sparks conversations that lead to meaningful change. The film sheds light on the crimes against the children.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.