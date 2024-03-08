Home

Bhansali Music Unveils First Song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Web Series Heeramandi, Track to Release on THIS Date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to release the inaugural song from his music label, titled 'Sakal Ban,' for his debut web-series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again created a massive buzz among the audience with his upcoming series ‘Heeeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ Now, the makers of the series have revealed that their first song ‘Sakal Ban’ is all set to be released on March 09, 2024. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that the first song of the web series will be launched under his newly launched music label ‘Bhansali Music’ tomorrow. Back on Thursday, the director also unveiled his music label ‘Bhansali Music.’

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Production shared a new poster of the movie and gave information about the first song. Sharing the photo, they captioned it, “This spring, the flowers of strength and beauty blossom. #SakalBan. the first song from #HEERAMANDI OUT TOMORROW! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming cinematic venture, ‘Heeramandi,’ assures to deliver a captivating blend of visual and musical richness. Music takes centre stage in ‘Heeramandi,’ offering a diverse range of melodies to complement every mood, enhancing the cinematic journey. The announcement of the debut melody, ‘Sakal Ban,’ from the web series adds another delightful aspect for audiences to anticipate.

Sakal Ban is set to be a traditional composition featuring the esteemed leading ladies of ‘Heeramandi‘: Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, which is now a part of Lahore, Pakistan.

The series is set to stream on Netflix. The show also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut. The date of release of the series is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, recently at the 24th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai, Sonakshi Sinha praised the director for his way of portraying women characters on screen.

“Sanjay sir and I have been trying to collaborate for many years and I’m glad it happened with Heeramandi. The way he portrays his women on screen, nobody is able to do that. He has a very different vision for it in spite of it being all magnum opus… He takes good care of how his female characters are portrayed on screen, and that’s something I appreciate about him” Sonakshi said.

