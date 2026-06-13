Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s film takes slow start, fails to beat Emergency

Early box office figures suggest a challenging start for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as the film looks to build momentum through word of mouth over the weekend.

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office (PC: IMDb)

Kangana Ranaut‘s latest release Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has begun its theatrical journey on a modest note. The film, which arrived in cinemas this Friday, entered a competitive box office environment with multiple releases vying for audience attention. Despite generating curiosity due to its real-life inspiration and receiving positive responses from a section of viewers, the film has struggled to convert that appreciation into strong opening-day numbers. As a result, its first-day performance has fallen short of expectations, leaving the weekend as a crucial period for its box office prospects.

How much did Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earn on day 1?

According to Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected around Rs 1 crore net in India on its opening day. The film was screened across 2,181 shows nationwide but could not attract the footfall needed for a stronger start. While the collection is not disastrous, it is certainly lower than what many expected from a film headlined and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut.

The opening-day performance indicates that positive reviews alone may not be enough to drive audiences into theatres immediately. The coming days will determine whether strong word of mouth can help improve collections.

What do the occupancy numbers reveal?

The occupancy pattern throughout the day reflected a gradual rise in audience turnout. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11.85 percent. Morning shows opened at just 3.77 percent occupancy, indicating a very slow start. However, collections improved as the day progressed, with afternoon occupancy reaching 12 percent and evening occupancy standing at 10.54 percent. The highest response came during night shows, which registered 18.69 percent occupancy. Although the upward trend is encouraging, the overall numbers remain on the lower side for a nationwide release featuring a prominent star.

How does it compare with Emergency?

The day 1 performance of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has fallen behind Kangana Ranaut’s previous release Emergency. Released in 2025, Emergency opened with Rs 2.50 crore on its first day, making it significantly stronger than the current film’s opening.

Emergency was a political drama directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut. The film featured her portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and explored the turbulent 21-month Emergency period in India. The ensemble cast included Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and the late Satish Kaushik. The film’s political backdrop and historical subject matter helped generate greater initial interest among audiences.

What is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata about?

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by true events from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film focuses on the extraordinary courage displayed by medical professionals at Cama Hospital during the crisis.

At the heart of the story is nurse Anjali Kulthe, whose bravery reportedly helped save around 20 pregnant women during the attacks. The narrative shines a light on doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who continued serving patients despite facing life-threatening circumstances around them. Kangana Ranaut has described the project as an untold story of heroism that deserves wider recognition. The film also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe in important roles.

Can word of mouth help the film recover?

The biggest challenge for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata now is translating positive reviews into ticket sales. Since the opening numbers remain modest, the film will need strong audience recommendations to show meaningful growth over Saturday and Sunday.

The gradual increase in occupancy through the day offers some hope. If family audiences and urban multiplex viewers respond positively over the weekend, the film could witness better collections. However, its slow start means that sustaining momentum will be essential.