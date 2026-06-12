Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office day 1 prediction: Kangana Ranaut starrer to earn Rs 2 crore, see details

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1 prediction: Kangana Ranaut's latest release is expected to open on a slow note. Check how much will the film earn.

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office day 1 prediction (PC: IMDb)

Kangana Ranaut is back on the big screen with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, this film is inspired by real-life events and the bravery of ordinary people during difficult times. The supporting cast includes Prasad Oak, Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey. The film has managed to create curiosity among audiences because of its emotional storyline and patriotic theme. Trade experts believe the film may face a slow start despite the buzz surrounding its release. While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata early reactions have received attention online and is creating buzz, the big question remains – how will the film perform at the box office on its opening day?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office day 1 prediction

As Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata arrives in cinemas, industry and trade analysts are closely watching its opening day performance. Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal shared his prediction for the film’s first-day collection and he gave an estimate of how the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will go on June 12. He told Filmibeat, “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is likely to witness a slow start at the box office and may earn around Rs 1.4 crore on Day 1 (first Friday).” The trade analyst believes that while the film has an emotional subject, its opening will largely depend on audience awareness and word-of-mouth.

Unlike the high-budget Bollywood entertainers that rely heavily on advance bookings, often build momentum after release if viewers connect with the story. As a result, the weekend collections could play an important role in determining the film’s overall performance.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to grow over the weekend?

One of the biggest advantages for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is its emotional and inspirational storyline. The film highlights the courage and sacrifice of nurses and people who stood strong during challenging circumstances, making it different from regular action-packed entertainers.

Early social media reactions have praised performances and storytelling of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. If the film picks up with a good word of mouth, it could witness growth on Saturday and Sunday. Family audiences and viewers who enjoy real-life inspired dramas may also contribute to stronger weekend numbers.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Main Vaapas Aaunga clash

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is also facing competition from Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by Imtiaz Ali, which has generated decent pre-release buzz among movie lovers. While Main Vaapas Aaunga is expected to attract audiences because of its star cast and romantic drama genre, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is targeting viewers who prefer emotional and inspirational storytelling.

As of day 1, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is currently running across 573 shows and Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently running across 454 shows, according to a Sacnilk report. However, both films cater to different audience segments, which may help them coexist at the box office.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata may open on a modest note, with trade estimates suggesting a day 1 collection of around Rs 1.4 crore or more. However, positive reviews and audience recommendations could help the film gain momentum over the weekend and improve its box office numbers.