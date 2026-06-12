Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Twitter review: Kangana Ranaut starrer passes, netizens get emotional – Check reactions

Following its theatrical release, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Read audience responses on X and more before you book the tickets for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Twitter Review (PC:IMDb)

Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has finally arrived in cinemas, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. Based on the untold story of Cama Hospital nurses during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film highlights the courage and sacrifice of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. Early viewers have shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter), with many appreciating emotional storytelling and strong performances.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Twitter Review

The first reactions to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata have been largely positive. Many users on X have praised the film for bringing attention to the unsung heroes of Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 2008 terror attacks. Viewers have especially appreciated the emotional narrative and patriotic theme.

Kangana Ranaut’s performance is receiving the most attention. Several movie lovers have described her role as one of her best performances in recent years. Early reviews also highlight the work of the supporting cast, who add depth to the story.

Here are a few Twitter reactions on Bharat Bhaggya Viddhata

#BharatBhagyaVidhata – MOVIE REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐ /5 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appreciated Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and praised Kangana Ranaut’s powerful performance. This is not just a film it’s a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The movie… pic.twitter.com/kmqS2YwsRJ — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) June 10, 2026

REVIEW: Some stories entertain you but some but dome stories stay with you #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata does both.

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Watched the film at a special screening in Delhi. It’s a moving tribute to unsung heroes. Go prepared for laughter, tears & appreciation for those who chose… pic.twitter.com/EXl26YApcM — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) June 10, 2026

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a thriller inspired by real events during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The story focuses on doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who risked their lives to protect patients during one of the darkest chapters in the city’s history. According to IMDb, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, “Follows hospital workers who keep 400 people alive inside Cama Hospital while armed assailants strike the city during terror attacks in India.” The film aims to honour these lesser-known heroes and their remarkable bravery.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film combines emotion, suspense, and patriotism to tell a story that many people may not be familiar with.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Cast

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata features a talented ensemble cast, including:

Kangana Ranaut

Girija Oak

Smita Tambe

Esha Dey

The performances, particularly from Kangana Ranaut and Girija Oak, have been praised in early audience reactions.

Since the movie focuses on content rather than large-scale elements or action, its box office performance will largely depend on audience reviews and recommendations. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has received encouraging early reactions on social media, with viewers praising its emotional storytelling and strong performances. If the positive reactions continue, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata could enjoy good growth in the coming days.