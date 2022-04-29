Salim Ghouse Passes Away at 70: Veteran actor Salim Ghouse who worked in several Bollywood, South Indian and Hollywood movies, passed away following a cardiac arrest, on April 28. According to an IANS report, the 70-year-old stage, television and film actor was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Versova on April 27. Ghouse is survived by his wife Anita and son Arayaama. Check out this post by photographer Viral Bhayani from his Instagram handle:Also Read - Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: Netizens Remember Legendary Actor And His Memorable Performances

Ghouse – A Thespian Who Worked in Parallel Cinema!

Born in Chennai, Ghouse studied at the Christchurch School and the Presidency College. He later graduated from the FTII, Pune, and then plunged into theatres. Ghouse was also a martial arts expert. He is known for his roles in the TV series Bharat Ek Khoja, Wagle Ki Duniya, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Subah. Since his 1978 debut Swarg Nark the actor played notable roles in several award-winning films like Chakra (1981), Saaraansh and Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! (both 1984), and Trikaal (1985). Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Shot Dead After Spat With Colleague

Ghouse Worked With Both SRK And Mani Ratnam!

Ghouse acted beside Shah Rukh Khan in Koyla and Bobby Deol in Soldier. He played prominent roles in films like Mujrim, Shapath, Kamal Haasan’s Vettri Vizhaa, Mohanlal’s Thazvaram, and Well Done Abba. He was last seen in the Tamil film Kaa (2022). The veteran had a knack in dialogue delivery in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. His other works included Drohi (also in Telugu), Chinna Gounder (both 1992), Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Sardari Begum (1996), Soldier (1998), Indian (2001), and Missed Call (2005).

From Playing Lord Ram to Stint in Hollywood!

On Television, Ghouse became a household name with his roles in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), one of the earliest comedy serials on Doordarshan, Subah (1987), “X-Zone (1998). He featured in Hindi-English bilingual series Samvidhan (2014), besides Bharat Ek Khoj where he played the roles of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Tipu Sultan. He also worked in Hollywood films like The Perfect Murder and The Deceivers. In theatre, he played roles in Kim, The Maharaja’s Daughter, Troubador, which was performed at various international festivals in Europe and Asia, and Shakespearewallah in the United Kingdom.

Netizens expressed shock and grief at Ghouse’s demise and fondly recalled his noteworthy performances over the years.

For more updates check out this space at India.com.