Bharathiraja memorial announced in Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan calls it a fitting tribute to late filmmaker: ‘The scent of…’

Kamal Haasan has welcomed the decision to honour Bharathiraja with a memorial in Theni and reflected on the filmmaker’s lasting contribution to Tamil cinema.

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Tamil Nadu government announces memorial for Bharathiraja (PC: Twitter)

Tamil cinema is set to honour one of its most influential filmmakers with a memorial in the place that remained closely connected to his artistic identity. The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans for a memorial hall dedicated to late filmmaker Bharathiraja in Theni district. The move has received praise from actor-politician Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who remembered the director for bringing the sights, emotions and character of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen. The proposed memorial is expected to celebrate Bharathiraja’s contribution to cinema while keeping his connection with his birthplace alive for future generations.

Memorial to come up in Bharathiraja’s native Theni

The Tamil Nadu government announced the proposed memorial hall during the Assembly session on Monday. Minister Rajmohan made the announcement while presenting the demands for grants linked to the School Education, Tamil Development and Information & Publicity departments.

The memorial is expected to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore. A bronze statue of Bharathiraja will also be part of the proposed complex. The decision carries added significance because Theni was Bharathiraja’s native district. His films frequently drew from rural settings and everyday lives making the location a natural choice for a memorial celebrating his legacy.

Kamal Haasan welcomes the government’s decision Kamal Haasan reacted to the announcement on X and described the memorial as a timely expression of gratitude towards the filmmaker. He wrote, “My heartfelt congratulations to the Tamil Nadu government for announcing that a memorial hall will be established in the very soil of his birth for director Bharathiraja, who captured the scent of the earth on screen. This is a gratitude rendered in the fullness of time.”

மண்வாசனையைத் திரையில் பதிவு செய்த இயக்குனர் பாரதிராஜா அவர்களுக்கு, அவர் பிறந்த மண்ணிலேயே மணிமண்டபம் அமைக்கப்படும் என அறிவித்திருக்கும் தமிழக அரசுக்கு என் மனமார்ந்த பாராட்டுகள். இது காலத்தினாற் செய்த நன்றி. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 25, 2026



Bharathiraja changed the portrayal of rural Tamil Nadu

Bharathiraja began his directing career with 16 Vayathinile in 1977. The film became an important milestone in Tamil cinema and established his distinctive approach to storytelling. He went on to make films including Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Mudhal Mariyathai. His work often focused on rural communities relationships social pressures and emotional conflicts.

Beyond directing films Bharathiraja also played an important role in introducing and mentoring talent. His contribution extended across generations and helped shape the careers of several actors and filmmakers.

A lasting legacy in Tamil cinema

Bharathiraja’s final directorial work was the segment Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal from the anthology Modern Love Chennai. His passing marked the end of a major chapter in Tamil filmmaking. The proposed Theni memorial now offers a permanent space to remember that contribution. For audiences familiar with his cinema it is also a way of preserving the landscapes characters and emotions that became central to his filmmaking identity.

Legendary filmmaker passed away on June 10, 2026, at the age of 84 at his residence in Chennai. Fondly known as “Iyakkunar Imayam” or the “Pinnacle of Directors,” he died following age-related health complications. His passing marked the emotional end of an era in Tamil cinema.