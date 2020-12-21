The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating a drug case in Bollywood and has been investigating actors, producers and others related to the industry. As part of the ongoing investigation, the NCB on Monday conducted had called comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. News Agency ANI had tweeted, “Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrive at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office Mumbai, in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence.” Also Read - Arjun Rampal Reaches NCB Office, Questioning in Drug Case Underway

On December 21, apart from Bharti and Haarsh, Arjun Rampal was also summoned. He reached before the officials around 12:30pm at the NCB office. Bharti was granted bail on November 23 after the NCB arrested her in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case. She was sent under judicial custody for 14 days till December 4. Bharti had admitted to consuming anti-narcotics substances procured by her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, said the NCB in its official statement after her arrest.