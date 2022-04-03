Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents to a baby boy. They are entering parenthood for the first time and it’s a baby boy. Haarsh shared a photo from their maternity photoshoot and announced the birth of their baby boy.Also Read - 'Agle Saal Ek Aur', Harsh Limbachiya Leaves Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shocked With His Joke With Paps

In the picture, Bharti and Haarsh are dressed in white outfits and are holding a baby basket with blue flowers on them. The caption read," It's a BOY ❤️(sic)."

The entire social media is flooded with congratulation messages from their friends and family. Bandgee Kallra, Tushar Kalia, Jasmin Bhasin and various other celebs wished the new parents.

Previously, there was a rumour about Bharti giving birth to a girl and twins. She clarified the rumour and said,” I am not pregnant. I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There’s news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it’s not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working.”