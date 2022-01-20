Mumbai: Popular comedian Bharti Singh, who announced her pregnancy recently, will be seen anchoring a talent show Hunarbaaz. She will become the first pregnant anchor of India. Bharti proudly claimed to be India’s first pregnant anchor in the video shared by the channel. In the clip, Singh revealed she received warnings instead of best messages from her family and now, she wants to show her mother and ‘India ki saari mummiyan’ that pregnancy should not be hyped and a pregnant woman can also work.Also Read - Netflix's It's Not Done Yet Trailer: Fans Call Kapil Sharma Comedy King And His Wife Ginny OP

Bharti Singh wants to change thinking of all the mothers out there who doesn't allow her daughters to work. "Main mummy tumhari aur India ki jitni bhi mummiyan hain, sabki soch badlungi. Main banungi India ki first pregnant anchor," she added. In the same video, Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared about his anxiousness ahead of the shoot. However, he assured himself that everything would be fine.

Bharti was also seen cuddling her baby bump and saying, "Mumma kaam karenge, paisa kamayenge (Mumma, we will work and earn money)."

Watch the video here:

Last month, Bharti Singh revealed she wants a baby girl to a pap. “Mere jaisi mehenati. Aap jaisa nahi jo ek ladki ko rok ke interview le raha hai. Mere jaisi ladki. Ladki hi chahiye taki shoot se ghar jau aur bolu beta chai bana do mumma pahuch rahe hain toh chai bana ke rakhe. Bete ko bolo beta chai bana do…. Arey mumma cricket khel raha hoon main.. nahiii.. ladkiyan best hoti hain, mujhe ladki hi chahiye (I want a girl who is hardworking like me, who can make me a cup of tea when I tell her I’m coming home from work, not someone like you who stops a girl for an interview. I don’t want a boy who makes excuses like playing cricket when I tell him I’m coming home from work).”