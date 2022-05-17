FIR Against Bharti Singh: After publicly apologising over an old video in which comedian Bharti Singh allegedly mocked men with beards, she has been charged under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was registered in Punjab’s Amritsar on Monday night by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The complaint said that Bharti Singh had hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. Several human rights and Sikh organisations, including the SAD’s women wing, staged a protest in Amritsar.Also Read - Bharti Singh Apologises After an Old Video Goes Viral, Says, 'Main Comedy Karti Hoon… - WATCH!

This is What Bharti Singh Said

In an old video that went viral, Bharti Singh was heard saying, "Daadi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Daadi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise daadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni daadi hai, saara din daadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (what's wrong with beards and moustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, you will be able to taste sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards and spend the entire day removing lice from them)."

Bharti Singh’s apology video

Bharti's video garnered a lot of negative comments. Later, she apologised saying, "There's a video that's been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of 'daadi mooch'. I have seen the video repeatedly and requested people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I didn't mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep 'daadi mooch'".

Bharti added, “I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it. I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and moustaches these days. But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar. I am proud of being a Punjabi.”

Watch Bharti’s apology video:

