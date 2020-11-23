Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been granted bail by the special NDPS court on Monday (November 23) in Bollywood drug case. On Sunday, the couple was sent to 14-day judicial custody after they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case. Today, Mumbai court will hear their bail plea today. The Special public prosecutor added, “As I am busy with other cases today, we will request for some other date of argument.” However, NCB will file its replies on comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh’s bail plea today. Also Read - Court to Hear Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Bail Plea Today After They Were Arrested by NCB in Drug Case

The anti-narcotic agency had raided the production house and residence of the television couple on Saturday (November 21) and recovered ‘86.5 grams of ganja’. Post the raid, they were taken for interrogation. The couple was then arrested under the provision of the NDPS act in a case of alleged possession and consumption of Ganja, and was then produced before a holiday court on Sunday. Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Why Court Didn't Accept NCB's Demand of Remand Custody

The arrests that shocked the entertainment circles came after they were named by two peddlers arrested from Khar-Danda early on Saturday, according to the NCB. After the seizure, the couple also confessed to consuming drugs, following which they were interrogated and arrested. “We have arrested Bharti Singh and found a little over 86 gm marijuana from her,” NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said on Saturday. The seized quantity attracts a jail term of six months and/or a fine. Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody, NCB Charges Latter For 'Financing' Drugs

As the NCB claims to have unearthed a close link between the drugs mafia and the glamour industry, it has questioned several prominent film personalities amid speculation that several big names may be on its dreaded ‘hit-list’. Among those probed so far include actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, model-cum-actor Arjun Rampal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala, whose wife Shabana was arrested but got bail after some quantities of ‘commercial quantity’ drugs were found at her residence.