Small screen couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who embraced parenthood earlier this year, finally revealed their baby son's face on social media in an adorable manner. The couple, who welcomed a baby boy on April 3, 2022, revealed their 3-month-old son Laksh's face on YouTube vlog. Sharing the video, Bharti asked fans if baby Laksh looks like her or husband Haarsh. The video started with the comedian sharing her happiness about revealing Gola/Laksh's face. She then gives a room tour, from toys to his cot, she showed everything to fans.

The couple revealed their son's face in a grand way, Bharti and Haarsh decorated the entire room with blue, white, and silver balloons. The room was also decorated with white artificial flowers and a customized balloon standee with 'Laksh' written on it.

The duo also made a customized cake for their little bundle of joy, which had 'Laksh' and '3 months' written on it.

Watch the adorable video below:

Soon as Bharti dropped the video, fans started gushing over the lil one’s cuteness and dropped adorable comments. One fan wrote, “The baby will definitely be happy pill for everyone! Look at him so adorable.” Another one commented, “The way he was sitting near the cake was so adorable do cute worlds cutest baby ever.” Another social media user wrote, “From bharti acting like a child to playing with her own child just how fast time flies.”