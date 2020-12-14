Comedian Bharti Singh has resumed the shooting for the comedy series, The Kapil Sharma Show. On Monday, she has shared some pictures of herself dressed up in a bright red Indian suit with heavy embroidery, neck piece, earrings, bangles, like a newly married bride. “Red is the colour of Bonding of 2 Hearts. ❤️ #kapilsharmshow every sat-sun 9.30pm’, Bharti captions the post with a series of pictures. Also Read - Punit Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh Get Married: All Inside Pictures And Videos From Their Dreamy Wedding

This latest post of her rubbishes all the claims that she was dropped by the makers of TKSS. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for consumption of cannabis (marijuana). After she was released on bail, there were reports claiming that Bharti has been dropped from the show. It was further mentioned that it was the channel’s decision to remove Bharti. However, in today’s post, Bharti clears everything as she is back on the show. Also Read - Bharti Singh Dropped From The Kapil Sharma Show? Here’s What Kiku Sharda Has to Say

Have a look at Bharti Singh’s post:



Bharti and Haarsh were sent to a 14-day judicial custody. However, they were granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 by a Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on November 23.