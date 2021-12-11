Bharti Singh Pregnant: Indian reality TV stars Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents as they announce good news. Yes! They are expecting their first child together in 2022.The comedian took to her YouTube channel called ‘LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa’s and shared the good news with her fans and followers by uploading a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale hai’. The news comes weeks after the rumours that the comedian is pregnant. Bharti Singh posted a video that first showed her surprised checking the pregnancy test and then, she is seen dancing to the tunes of dhol. Bharti and Haarsh have shared their first reaction to pregnancy on YouTube and the video has gone viral.Also Read - Bharti Singh's Incredible Weight Loss Journey: 15 Kilos With Intermittent Fasting Amid Work

Several friends from the industry took to their respective Instagram accounts to congratulate the couple. Actor Jasmin Bhasin was the first to send her wishes as she shared a picture with Bharti and Haarsh on her Instagram stories and wrote 'Baby Limbachia coming soon' with a kissing emoji. Their friends including famous choreographer Punit J Pathak, his wife Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak, and actor Aly Goni are also visible in the picture.

Watch Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s first reaction on pregnancy:



The couple tied the knot on 3 December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Goa.