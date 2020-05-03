One of the most popular comedians in India, Bharti Singh, who has been making us laugh for more than 10 years now, spoke about how difficult it has become to make people laugh or even smile amid the current coronavirus crisis in the nation. She also revealed the importance of laughter amid the situation which is full of stress and anxiety. Also Read - Guess What Bharti Singh Wants as Valentine's Day Gift From Hubby

In her reply, the comedian said, "There's this situation in India, what do I say about laughter amidst all this? But it plays a very important role, if we can make those laugh who don't have anything to eat or wear anything. Then there are those who worry about what will they eat tomorrow, eat today, or even in the next one hour."

"There's no laughter in their lives at all. But I get messages from people who have a cable connection… agar hamari chhoti baat pe yeh log hans dete hain, toh humein bauhaut duaayein milengi. And we will try and wish that corona goes away, everyone's stress gets relieved, everyone goes to work again, and India prospers, sabke ghar chalein. We will try our best to make people laugh," she added.

Talking about her career which has turned out to be extreamely successful, Bharti revealed that when she started, it was not something very serious and she started in jest. “It hasn’t been many years. Earlier, I used to do it just for fun, and people started calling it comedy. Today however, it’s more tough to make people laugh. Our lives are so stressful, everyone is caught up with their own worries, the country is in a crisis,” said Bharti.

Bharti, along with her husband has been making people laugh through their show which is being shot at home. Talking about the same, she said, “People are loving Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine. Each episode is 15 minutes long, people keep asking how do we do it. We had just shifted into a new house, we don’t have any house help. Shooting, editing, sab karna padhta hai! It’s very difficult. When there’s lunch or dinner time, we have to contemplate whether we should shoot or eat. I discuss with harsh that we don’t even realise where the time has gone in this lockdown. The work starts in the morning, and goes on till the next day. It’s a small effort from our side, so that people forget their stress.”