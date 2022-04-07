Mumbai: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s bundle of joy has arrived. The couple welcomed a baby boy and are proud parents. After almost two days of rest, mommy Bharti Singh gets discharged from the hospital. One of the paps spotted papa Haarsh, along with the newly-mother and the newborn outside the hospital. The couple welcomed a baby boy this week at Breech Candy Hospital, Mumbai. She was working a day before her delivery.Also Read - Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Become Parents to a Baby Boy | See Post

Bharti Singh was seen happily posing in a purple long dress while Haarsh wore a blue shirt and denim jeans. also carried the baby in his arms, who was wrapped in a printed blanket. The paparazzi told her, “Koi mama bana hai koi chacha,”. Also Read - 'Agle Saal Ek Aur', Harsh Limbachiya Leaves Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shocked With His Joke With Paps

Look at the pictures and video of Bharti Singh and her newborn:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Bharti Singh Claims to be India's First Pregnant Anchor, Says, 'Mummiyon Ki Soch Badlungi' - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The baby arrived on Sunday and Bharti announced the good news via Instagram. “It’s a BOY ❤️”, she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)



Congratulations Bharti and Haarsh!