Comedian Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa who was arrested in the drugs case, recently made an appearance in the Bigg Boss 14 house in Christmas special episode. He joked on himself over the ongoing drugs controversy. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Haarsh enters the house to entertain the contestants and spread joy. While roasting on a few contestants, he couldn’t control to joke on him. Also Read - Year Ender 2020: From Hathras Case to Bois Locker Room, 6 Crime Cases That Shook The Nation

Haarsh said, “Subah subah main aagaya kyunki aajkal mere ghar par bhi log subah subah aajate hain…aur bahut kuch karke chale jaate hain…” (I have come on the show early morning because nowadays people arrive at my place early in the morning and do a lot of things while leaving. So, I though why should I come on the show also early morning). Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Beats Rubina Dilaik And Bharti Singh to Emerge as The TV Newsmaker of The Year 2020

Contestants Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and a few others got the point behind the writer’s joke and they laughed out loud over it. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Likely to Get Arrested by NCB if Doctor's Prescription Turns Out to be Fake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the unversed, the NCB officials founded 21.5 grams of ganja from Bharti and Haarsh’s residence in Andheri during the raid. An unaccounted amount of Rs 1.49 lakh in cash was also recovered from the house. Bharti was sent under judicial custody for 14 days till December 4. She was granted bail on November 23. Bharti had admitted to consuming anti-narcotics substances procured by her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, said the NCB in its official statement after her arrest.

Haarsh was kept at a different prison in Mumbai and later on was granted bail.