Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan’s Werewolf Drama Faces Tough Competition From Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 – Check Detailed Reports

Bhediya box office: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror comedy starts slow at the box office as it faces tough competition from Ajay Devgn's suspense thriller Drishyam 2 - Check collection reports!

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya was released on November 25. Varun played a werewolf in the horror comedy, which generated a considerable amount of excitement among viewers. The movie’s box office earnings, however, debuted far below forecasts. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Bhediya’s Day 1 performance is way below expectations despite positive word of mouth. He said, “#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening/night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz.”

BHEDIYA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dUWRm0B2FM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2022

BHEDIYA VS STREE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION REPORTS

Bhediya, a werewolf drama starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, is directed by Amar Kaushik, who brought back the horror-comedy genre with Stree (2018). Stree caused mayhem at the box office, but Bhediya’s early numbers don’t seem too encouraging.

VARUN DHAWAN’S BHEDIYA VS JUGJUGG JEEYO BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Bhediya’s collection indicated certain improvements for the evening and nighttime performances. Bhediya’s opening is far lower than the previous Varun Dhawan film Jugjugg Jeeyo across all circuits, even though some areas in Eastern India may perform better. However, this is irrelevant because Bhediya’s revenue is so much lower. The weekend growth is currently the focus of everyone’s attention, as per Box Office, India reports.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunite again in the Werewolf drama Bhediya, after the 2015 Dilwale. The plot of the Arunachal Pradesh-based film Bhediya centres on a young man named Bhaskar who suffers a wolf bite while exploring the wilderness. Eventually, he too begins to change into a werewolf.

Watch this space for further box office updates on Bhediya!