Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Witnesses Growth Despite Stiff Competition From Drishyam 2 – Check Detailed Report

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan starrer horror-comedy witnessed growth despite facing stiff competition from Drishyam 2.

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Witnesses Growth Despite Stiff Competition From Drishyam 2 - Check Detailed Report

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s horror-comedy Bhediya had a slow start at the box office in spite rave reviews an all the hype around the movie. The Amar Kaushik directorial fared far lower than Varun’s 2022 blockbuster Jugjugg Jeeyo on Friday. According to trade reports the film garnered Rs 7.48 Crore on its opening day. The werewolf horror-dramedy is being praised by audience’s and movie critics for its VFX and the performances. However, due to the steady box-office performance of Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 the Varun Dhawan film needs to witness rise in earnings by the weekend. According to recent reports the film has collected around Rs 9.57 Crore on Saturday showcasing decent growth.

VARUN DHAWAN’S WEREWOLF DRAMA WITNESSES RISE IN EARNINGS

As per a Box Office India report, “Bhediya (Hindi) has decent growth on Saturday of around 35-40% as it collected in the Rs 9.25-9.50 crore nett range. It probably needed higher growth on Saturday due to the low first day but this 35-40% is decent and keeps the film in the race if Sunday can show a good jump.” It further stated, “The two-day collections of the film will be Rs 15.50-15.75 crore nett which remains low but after the opening it is really about making ground post the weekend. The plus of this film is the business on Saturday seems to be getting better as compared to a few months back. It is not a huge difference but no doubt it is better now.”

VARUN DHAWAN’S BHEDIYA VS DRISHYAM 2 AT BOX OFFICE

Bhediya needs to outperform its present collection in order to retain a stronghold at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer crime-thriller is unstoppable and has emerged a bigger hit than Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. According to BOI, “Drishyam 2 is extraordinary on its second Saturday as its looking at growth in the 80-90% range. the collections of the film look to be in the Rs 14 Crore nett range taking the film to almost Rs 125 Crore nett. the film now looks on course to cross the Rs 200 Crore nett mark as it will have over Rs 160 Crore nett on the board after two weeks. The film has seen extraordinary growth all over with Mumbai / Gujarat are showing even more than extraordinary growth. There were centres in Gujarat Saurashtra which were strong on Friday and then almost double on Saturday. Sunday will be out of this world in this circuit.”

Despite not having a humungous kickstart Bhediya shows hope for B-town as compared to the past 6-8 months of dry-run at the box office.

Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in stellar roles.

For more updates on Bhediya box office collection, check out this space at India.com.