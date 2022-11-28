Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s Film Shows Good Jump on Sunday – Check Detailed Report

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan's Film Shows Good Jump on Sunday - Check Detailed Report

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 3 Detailed Report: Bhediya has seen a fabulous jump in its first Sunday collections. The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer had a mild opening on Friday at the Box Office but good word-of-mouth has added to the film’s performance in the last two days.

The Amar Kaushik directorial seems to have collected a double-digit number on the third day. Bhediya showed around a 20 per cent jump from the first day and collected around Rs 10.55-11.75 crore nett on Sunday. The first weekend total for this creature comedy is around Rs 27-29 crore nett.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION REPORT OF BHEDIYA AFTER FIRST WEEKEND:

Friday: Rs 7.48 crore Saturday: Rs 9.57 crore Sunday: Rs 10.55 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 27.6 crore (approx)

The growth in collections over the weekend has majorly come from the metros where the team left no stone unturned in terms of promotion. The film is a creature comedy and comes with the brand Maddock Studios which has given hit films like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Angrezi Medium, Badlapur and Hindi Medium among others.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 continues to rake in more moolah at the Box Office in its second weekend. The film’s second Sunday collections are in the range of Rs 17 crore which will take the film to finish at around Ra 141 crore nett after its second weekend. The growth is such that this Ajay Devgn starrer will soon cross the benchmark of Rs 200 crore nett soon with no direct competition in the coming days.

