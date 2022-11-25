Bhediya Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Bhediya Movie leaked online in HD Quality: Varun Dhawan – Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day one of the release. Bhediya has been released on November 25 and the reviews are great. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the Amar Kaushik directorial also features Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in the supporting roles. The horror-comedy’s first-day first show is out and the audience and the critics have praised the film. The mysterious tale has some spine-chilling scenes that will keep your eyes glued to the screen. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts of Bhediya as the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, Bhediya’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Bhediya has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)