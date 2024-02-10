Home

Bhediya Meets Stree! Varun Dhawan Shoots With Shraddha Kapoor For His Hilarious Cameo in Stree 2

The Stree 2 shoot is in progress and Varun Dhawan has now teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor to make the Bhediya and Stree collaboration happen for yet another entrant in the horror-comedy universe.

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and his fans have found their fantasy world in the Bhediya series, which is a part of the larger horror-comedy universe involving the Stree series as well. The latest update on the film suggests that Bhediya has finally entered the Stree universe and the shoot has been done. Varun, who plays the iconic role, recently shot with Shraddha for a fun cameo in Stree 2.

The film is shaping up nicely and the shoot will be over soon. As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Varun was very excited to enter the Stree universe and it was like a reunion with his producer and director friends Dinesh Vijan and Amit Kaushik. The report mentioned a source as saying, “Bhediya is a character close to Varun Dhawan’s heart and his appearance as Bhediya in Stree 2 will set things up for Bhediya 2. He had allotted two days to his producer friend, Dinesh Vijan and has already shot for a hilarious yet impactful cameo with Shraddha Kapoor.”

Once Stree 2 hits the screens this year, the team will immediately hop on to begin shooting for Bhediya 2. Also starring Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, Bhediya 2 is expected to go on floors next year and it’s reportedly taking off from exactly where Stree 2 will be ending. It’s Vijan’s dream horror comedy universe and he’s doing the best for the team and the future of this grand universe.

Are you excited? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Stree 2!

