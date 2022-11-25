Bhediya Movie Review LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan Gives Top-Notch Performance in Howling Entertainer – Check Twitter Reactions

Bhediya Movie Review LIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya that hits the screens today is getting all the accolades. The horror comedy is being praised for Varun’s top-notch performance as the shape-shifting werewolf in the Amar Kaushik directorial. The movie is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe that includes Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s 2018 blockbuster Stree. Rajkummar and Janhvi’s Roohi directed by Hardik Mehta is also a spin-off of Stree. Bhediya is Varun and Kriti’s second movie as co-stars post Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Dilwale. Now netizens have already started pouring in laurels with their early reviews of Bhediya. The film is being lauded for its humour, thrill, VFX and engagement quotient.

VARUN DHAWAN-KRITI SANON’S HORROR COMEDY HAILED BY NETIZENS

A netizen wrote, “BRILLIANT! Highly engaging throughout, no single dull scene! That’s how you hold the audience for 2.5hrs #VarunDhawan #AmarKaushik & #AbhishekBanerjee BIG WINNERS along with TERRIFIC VFX, BGM, Novel Story, Comedy, Thrills & High Moments. MUST WATCH!” Another person commented, “#Bhediya Plot all gloss acting all soul #VarunDhawan has done a great job and #KritiSanon has done good acting too I loved the music in the film very hi-fi @Varun_dvn ’s screen presence is best #Abhishek is very nice #Deepak is love @kritisanon best #BhediyaReview

BHEDIYA TWITTER REVIEW: CHECK WHAT NETIZENS ARE SAYING

#BhediyaReview: BRILLIANT!

Highly engaging throughout, no single dull scene! That’s how you hold the audience for 2.5hrs👍👍 #VarunDhawan #AmarKaushik & #AbhishekBanerjee BIG WINNERS along with TERRIFIC VFX, BGM, Novel Story, Comedy, Thrills & High Moments. MUST WATCH! 💥💥💥💥⚡ pic.twitter.com/bhc1EmWBdq — NJ (@Nilzrav) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Plot all gloss acting all soul #VarunDhawan has done a great job and #KritiSanon has done good acting too I loved the music in the film very hi-fi @Varun_dvn’s screen presence is best #Abhishek is very nice #Deepak is love @kritisanon best 💯 #BhediyaReview — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) November 24, 2022

#BhediyaReview Blend of Comedy & Horror works in favour of #Bhediya. Fine writing. Mostly Scenic.#VarunDhawan did good. Fantastic 1st Half, Dragged 2nd Half. Needed better editing. BIG MISTAKE: Dir tried to put too many things into one. Songs spoil the mood. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) November 25, 2022

So #Bhediyareview ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 @Varun_dvn @nowitsabhi steal the show n carry franchise forward! Loved the vfx n dialogues n scenes in 2nd half scenes literally 😂 kudos @MaddockFilms for creating this universe n making it exciting n funny , can’t wait for next part — RJ Karan (@rjkaranmehta) November 24, 2022

