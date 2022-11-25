Bhediya Movie Review LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan Gives Top-Notch Performance in Howling Entertainer – Check Twitter Reactions

Bhediya Movie Review LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan's top-notch performance in Amar Kaushik's horror comedy is being hailed by netizens.

Updated: November 25, 2022 10:46 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bhediya Movie Review LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan Gives Top-Notch Performance in Howling Entertainer - Check Twitter Reactions
Bhediya Movie Review LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan Gives Top-Notch Performance in Howling Entertainer - Check Twitter Reactions

Bhediya Movie Review LIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya that hits the screens today is getting all the accolades. The horror comedy is being praised for Varun’s top-notch performance as the shape-shifting werewolf in the Amar Kaushik directorial. The movie is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe that includes Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s 2018 blockbuster Stree. Rajkummar and Janhvi’s Roohi directed by Hardik Mehta is also a spin-off of Stree. Bhediya is Varun and Kriti’s second movie as co-stars post Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Dilwale. Now netizens have already started pouring in laurels with their early reviews of Bhediya. The film is being lauded for its humour, thrill, VFX and engagement quotient.

Also Read:

VARUN DHAWAN-KRITI SANON’S HORROR COMEDY HAILED BY NETIZENS

A netizen wrote, “BRILLIANT! Highly engaging throughout, no single dull scene! That’s how you hold the audience for 2.5hrs #VarunDhawan #AmarKaushik & #AbhishekBanerjee BIG WINNERS along with TERRIFIC VFX, BGM, Novel Story, Comedy, Thrills & High Moments. MUST WATCH!” Another person commented, “#Bhediya Plot all gloss acting all soul #VarunDhawan has done a great job and #KritiSanon has done good acting too I loved the music in the film very hi-fi @Varun_dvn ’s screen presence is best #Abhishek is very nice #Deepak is love  @kritisanon best #BhediyaReview

BHEDIYA TWITTER REVIEW: CHECK WHAT NETIZENS ARE SAYING

For more updates on Bhediya review, check out this space at India.com. 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 25, 2022 10:20 AM IST

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 10:46 AM IST