Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan Viral Video: Actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their horror-comedy Bhediya following which they climbed up the roof of Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre for a quick dance on Friday. The duo shook a leg inside the theatres and garnered immense love from the fans. Varun and Kriti took everyone by surprise when they entered the terrace to shake a leg on the recently launched – Thumkeshwari. Kriti Sanon, who struggled to pass through the window in a saree joined Varun to dance to their recently released song from the film. Despite promoting the song till their last bit, the duo became a soft target for trolls.Also Read - Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan Turns Wolf in Funny Film, Abhishek Banerjee And Deepak Dobriyal Steal The Show

Netizens quickly dropped reacted to the viral video. One of the users wrote, “Kya fayda iska jab ki movie ko to flop hi hona hai.” Another user wrote, “For a second I thought ki koi local hotel main raid padi hai.” Some of them also thought the theatre caught fire. Others asked about the need of doing such things for promotion and wrote, “Why are you doing these stuff?” One of the users also said, “Neta election ke time aur actors & actress promotion ke time kuch bhi kar sakte hai.” Also Read - Kriti Sanon Looks Mesmerizingly Hot In Silver Embellished Lehenga As She Walks Ramp At LFW 2022 – Stunning Pics

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya is a horror-comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik. The trailer of the film received immense love from the audience and the critics like. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. Bhediya will hit the big screens on November 25, 2022, in 2D and 3D in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Bhediya marks Varun and Kriti’s second collaboration after Dilwale.

