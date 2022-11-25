Bhediya Review: Varun Dhawan’s Horror-Comedy is a Paisa-Vasool Entertainer Despite Its Predictable Climax
Bhediya Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer horror-comedy is a paisa-vasool entertainer despite its slow first half and predictable climax.
Bhediya Review: Ichadhari naagin toh sunna hoga but yeh ichadhari Bhediya kya hai? Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee starrer Bhediya is your answer. Bollywood has been trying hard to make something substantial, go beyond the boundaries and match up to the levels of other industries. Bhediya is an attempt to meet the audiences’ expectations of thrill and drama that has gone missing. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy series that started with Stree. The second one was Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Unlike the first two, Bhediya cannot be called as a horror film though. Rather it is a creature film with the tadka of Bollywood.
Bhediya revolves around a contractor named Bhaskar who is pretty ambitious in life. Harriparti (money) is all he can think of and he’s willing to do anything to earn money. He has acquired a contract to take charge of a road that has to be built from within a forest. He travels to the beautiful location of Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh where he has to get the locals and tribals on-board to co-operate in building of the road. Trees are to be cut, jungle has to be dissolved, wildlife has to be hampered for his ambition. Giving him company on this mission is his cousin JD and a friend Jomin. Little did he know that Prakriti (nature) has its own way to create balance in the world.
