Bhediya: Salman Khan Scares Fans by Turning Into Werewolf in Viral Video With Varun Dhawan, Watch

Bhediya: Salman Khan is always a sport when it comes to attempting the new trend or portraying characters in his usual flamboyant style. The actor has never shied away in keeping pace with the changing times and staying relevant with audiences tastes and preferences. Salman recently dropped his Bhediya reel along with Varun Dhawan who plays the titular role in the film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor’s face transforms into a wolf in the filter reel posted in Varun’s Instagram handle. For the unversed, Varun is playing a person who is bitten by a wolf in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy. His character turns into a large werewolf on every night.

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN’S BHEDIYA TRANSFORMATION REEL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

SALMAN KHAN TELLS VARUN DHAWAN TO BITE HIM

Varun and his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon appeared on Bigg Boss 16 sets to promote their upcoming film. Sharing a reel with Salman, Varun posted the video where the Tiger 3 actor becomes a wolf. In a funny promo from the episode Salman asked Varun to bite his butt, just like it happens to the latter in Bhediya. Kriti smiled at Salman’s funny humour and the trio also danced to the popular track Thumkeshwari.

SALMAN KHAN, VARUN DHAWAN AND KRITI SANON GROOVE TO THUMKESHWARI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bhediya releases on November 25, 2002 and also has a cameo by Shraddha Kapoor as part of Amr Kaushik-Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe comprising Stree and Roohi.

