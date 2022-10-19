Bhediya Trailer Review: The makers of Bhediya released the film’s trailer on Wednesday. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film is directed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik. The trailer shows Bhaskar’s ‘Spider-Man-like’ journey to becoming a wolf in real life after he’s bitten by the animal. Bhaskar turns livid and starts experiencing unexplained changes in his body. While he’s a human being in the day, the night turns him into a beast with immense physical strength, short temper, and an incredible hearing sensibility. As he struggles to deal with the changes, his friends try to make sense of the situation and help him. Slowly, everyone realises that he has developed an alter ego of a wolf and measures are taken to get rid of his ‘bhediya‘ avatar.Also Read - Varun Dhawan in And as Bhediya to Howl on October 19th - Trailer Release Announcement

The trailer promises hilarious performances from Maddock's trusty actors Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Bannerjee. While the story gives a flashback of the wolf-pack track from the famous international movie series Twilight, Abhishek and Deepak's desi humour adds an edge to the trailer.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and written by Niren Bhatt, Bhediya is set for release in theatres in 2D and 3D on November 25. The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics of the songs are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Bhediya is releasing in Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi. It marks Varun Dhawan‘s second outing with Kriti Sanon after the 2015 Bollywood film Dilwale.

