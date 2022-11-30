Top Recommended Stories
Bhediya vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Film Gets More on Day 12 Than Varun Dhawan’s on Day 5
Bhediya vs Drisham 2 box office collection detailed report: While Varun Dhawan's film remains steady on Tuesday, Ajay Devgn's film collects fabulously even on its 12th day. Check the day-wise box office breakup here.
Bhediya vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Bhediya had a decent Tuesday at the Box Office with collections in the range of what it collected on Monday. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film has been performing mildly at the ticket window. This is because the Drishyam 2 wave is still on and it has definitely eaten a lot into Bhediya’s business.
Also Read:
- Drishyam 2 Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Worldwide Box Office, Becomes 5th Bollywood Movie of 2022 to do so - Check Detailed Collection Report After 10 Days
- Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan's Film Shows Good Jump on Sunday - Check Detailed Report
- Hansal Mehta Slams Netizen Calling Varun Dhawan's Bhediya a Box Office Failure
After opening at Rs 7.48 crore, the film ended its first weekend at Rs 28.55 crore nett which was neither fantastic nor underwhelming. The creature comedy kept steady on Monday and showed the same behaviour on Tuesday as well.
CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF BHEDIYA AFTER 5 DAYS:
Friday: Rs 7.48 crore
Saturday: Rs 9.57 crore
Sunday: Rs 11.50 crore
Monday: Rs 3.85 crore
Tuesday: Rs 3-3.25 crore (approx)
Total: Rs 35.65 crore (approx)
Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 has moved past Rs 150 crore at the domestic Box Office while it crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore worldwide within 10 days. The film’s second Tuesday collections are in the range of Rs 5-5.25 crore nett which is fabulous considering the Ajay Devgn starrer has only shown growth since its release.
CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF DRISHYAM 2 AFTER 12 DAYS:
- Friday: Rs 15.38 crore
- Saturday: Rs 21.59 crore
- Sunday: Rs 27.17 crore
- Monday: Rs 11.87 crore
- Tuesday: Rs 10.48 crore
- Wednesday: Rs 9.55 crore
- Thursday: Rs 8.62 crore
Total (week 1): Rs 104.66 crore
- Friday: Rs 7.87 crore
- Saturday: Rs 14.05 crore
- Sunday: Rs 17.32 crore
- Monday: Rs 5.44 crore
- Tuesday: Rs 5-5.25 crore (approx)
Total: Rs 154.59 crore (approx)
Both films have attracted the audience to the theatres and it will be interesting to see if the other Bollywood movies releasing in the coming week will be able to maintain the same pace or not. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Drishyam 2!
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.