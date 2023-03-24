Bheed: Anubhav Sinha Opens up on Lockdown-Partition Similarities

Home

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Bheed', has said that drawing the parallels between the Covid lockdown and Partition was a deeply personal choice for him.

Bheed: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is awaiting the release of his film Bheed, has said that drawing the parallels between the Covid lockdown and Partition was a deeply personal choice for him. The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, tells the story of countless migrant workers who walked miles, battled the odds to reach their homes during the first nationwide lockdown in India which was the harshest lockdown in the world. The trailer of the film was recently pulled down after a dialogue in the film, that compared the 2020 Covid Lockdown to the partition of India, seemed to ruffle many feathers.

Commenting on the comparisons between the two events, Anubhav Sinha said, “Comparing the Covid lockdown to the partition was my personal voice. Every filmmaker tries to assimilate events and the effect it had on society through his perception and interpretation.”

He further mentioned, “I wanted to highlight the lost sense of belonging felt by migrant labourers who had to leave their karmabhoomi overnight. They were suddenly told that where they worked was not their home. They had no work and no source of income. When they decided to head back to their villages, they couldn’t do that as well. I saw striking similarities between the Partition of India and the Covid lockdown. However, those images and dialogues have now been removed from the film.”

‘Bheed’ is all set to hit the screens on March 24.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

