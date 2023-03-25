Home

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s Black And White Lockdown Film Takes Slow Start; Even HIT: The First Case Was Better

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1: It is Rajkummar Rao's lowest-performing film after Badhai Do and HIT: The First Case. Check the detailed analysis here.

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s social drama Bheed was released in theatres on March 24. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha tells the story of the migration of workers, and labors during the first lockdown. The complete film was shot in black and white, highlighting the dark past that nobody wants to live in again. Bheed captured the emotions that millions of people experienced in real life. It is made on the hardships migrant workers faced at that time of crisis with no money, food, and shelter. However, the film didn’t work for the audience. On the first day of the release, Bheed earned just Rs 15 lakh in India, as per the early estimates. It saw an occupancy of 5.48%.

HIT: The First Case Was Better Than Bheed

We didn’t expect it to take a good start but this is much lower than expected. Rajkummar Rao’s previous theatrical release, HIT: The First Case, had a similarly disappointing run at the box office, but still it was better than Bheed. HIT’s first day’s box office collection was Rs 1.35 crore.

Bheed is Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s second film together

HIT was the first one for Rajkummar Rao in a very long time that didn’t open well as Badhaai Do, released in the same year, performed well with Rs 28 crore. Badhaai Do also featured Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The story was loved and appreciated by the audience as Rajkummar Rao essayed the character of a closeted gay police officer Shardul Thakur, and Bhumi Pednekar played the role of a closeted lesbian PT teacher Suman Singh.

Anubhav Sinha’s Anek was also better than Bheed

Even Anubhav Sinha’s last theatrical release, Anek had unsatisfactory numbers on day one at the box office. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana was still better than Bheed. Anek had minted Rs 1.77 crore on Day 1 in the theatres.

Bheed has a noteworthy star cast starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features.

