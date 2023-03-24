Home

Bheed Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Bheed leaked online: Rajkummar Rao, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur's film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Bheed Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Anubhav Sinha’s film ‘Bheed‘ has hit the screens. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Bheed which was released on March 24, as the comeback of the comedian-turned-actor this year received good reviews. The film is considered a hard-hitting reality showcase for the audience who love the filmmaking style of Sinha, known for brutally honest movies like Article 15, Mulk, and Thappad among others. Bheed, starring a gamut of talented stars including Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Rajkummar Rao among others, is set in the times of the pandemic and narrates the story of the migrants who got stuck in the middle of nowhere without food or water facilities. However, it is facing an online plagiarism threat.

Bheed, with all the good word-of-mouth, is expected to earn well on its first day. That has not deterred the notorious websites from leaking the film. There’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Bheed has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Bheed has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Zwigato, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Kabzaa, Vaathi, Ant-Man, And The Wasp: Quantumania, Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, Pathaan, Ant-Man 3, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others which have been leaked online.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

