Bheed: Hansal Mehta Heaps Praise on Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s Social Drama, Calls it ‘Dramatic And Heartbreaking’

Bheed: Hansal Mehta recently heaped praise on Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's social drama and called it 'dramatic' and 'heartbreaking'

Bheed: Anubhav’s Sinha’s social drama Bheed is geared up for its release and fans are excited to witness the ensemble cast on-screen. The Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer is based on the 2020 lockdown and its impact on people, especially the downtrodden sections of society. The trailer of the film also highlights the plight of migrant labourers during that time who had to leave cities and return to their natives due to lack of work opportunities. The film has been made in black and white in order to bring period effect while showcasing one of the biggest global pandemics in history. Anubhav has earlier also made films on socially relevant themes like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad and Anek.

CHECK OUT HANSAL MEHTA’S VIRAL TWEET:

#Bheed in theatres tomorrow. This film besides being an important document of our times is dramatic and engaging with perhaps one of the best ensembles since Maqbool. @RajkummarRao is superlative in his portrayal of a conflicted ‘in-charge’. @anubhavsinha is on top of his game. pic.twitter.com/UEMZBEuNze — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 23, 2023

HANSAL MEHTA LAUDS ANUBHAV SINHA FOR BHEED

Now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has heaped praise on the movie and the director. Hansal tweeted “#Bheed in theatres tomorrow. This film besides being an important document of our times is dramatic and engaging with perhaps one of the best ensembles since Maqbool. @RajkummarRao is superlative in his portrayal of a conflicted ‘in-charge’. @anubhavsinha is on top of his game.” He wrote another tweet and captioned it as “Pankajji, Virubhai, Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Shrivastava, Bhumi and the entire cast put together by @CastingChhabra is terrific. Particularly heartbreaking is Aditi Subedi. Don’t miss #Bheed.”

ANUBHAV SINHA REVEALS HE IS FINE WITH BEING CALLED ANTI-NATIONAL

Earlier, Anubhav had opened up on being termed anti-national and said he didn’t have any problem with people’ opinions. In an interaction with The Indian Express, he told “Yes I have heard I am anti-national before. I do hear it for most of my films. But it didn’t surprise me. I love India, I love the original idea of India. Anybody who loves India more than I do, I respect that person. I’m trying to do my best as a lover and I’m sure even they’ve done their best as lovers of the country.” The Bheed director further opined “The teaser got that reaction because it’s the angle. When you see a black spot on the road it may look like sh*t or a coal tar. It’s how you see it and the angle is always of convenience. These things happen when the other angle is inconvenient. Then you want to shift to the convenient angle, see it and reject the inconvenience. So I am fine with it really.”

Bheed also stars Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Srivastava and Karan Pandit in crucial roles.

