Home

Entertainment

Bheed Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s Social-Drama Redefines Heroism Amid Chaos And Pandemic

Bheed Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s Social-Drama Redefines Heroism Amid Chaos And Pandemic

Bheed Trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's social-drama based on the 2020 lockdown defines real heroism amid pandemic.

Bheed Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Social-Drama Redefines Heroism Amid Chaos And Pandemic

Bheed Trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have once again reunited after their social-dramedy Badhaai Do! for Anubhav Sinha’s social-drama. The film based on the 2020 lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic narrates the lives of Indian labourers who had to migrate due to unemployment. Anubhav is known for making movies based on socially relevant theme. After his hard-hitting social action-thriller Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the filmmaker is back with an historical event that shook the nation. Bheed‘s trailer is finally out and netizens are impressed by the sheer realism depicted about the social scenario at the time of nationwide lockdown in 2020.

CHECK OUT BHEED TRAILER STARRING RAJKUMMAR RAO-BHUMI PEDNEKAR:

You may like to read

ANUBHAV SINHA SAYS BHEED IS ABOUT THE NEGLECTED SECTION OF SOCIETY

Bheed‘s roaring first look created a stir on social media as its promising teaser announced the power-packed star cast. The trailer is attached to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The enthusiasm of the audience to see the film has elevated tremendously after watching the trailer that promises to be a thought provoking and unique cinematic experience. The movie depicts the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said, “Bheed is a very special film, it is a story that needs to be told with honesty and compassion. The film is shot in Black and White because I wanted to capture the pulse of our nation at the time when we were going through a very difficult period in the lockdown. As we were coping with different issues, there was a section of our society that was neglected and invisible to us. Bheed is trying to bring their story to light and to make them visible to a society that has forgotten them.”

RAJKUMMAR RAO AND BHUMI PEDNEKAR REUNITE IN BHEED AFTER BADHAAI DO!

Speaking about the film, Rajkummar Rao opined, “Bheed is a film that captures the essence of the 2020 India Lockdown and the struggles faced by millions of people across the country and the world. It is a story of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. I am grateful to be a part of such a powerful project and can’t wait for audiences to experience this unique cinematic journey. Working on Bheed was a deeply emotional experience for me. Anubhav Sinha is a master of telling real-life stories, and this film is no different. It’s an important story.” Bhumi Pednekar, who plays a crucial role in the film, stated that, “Bheed is a story that needed to be told, and it is an honor to have been able to work with such a stellar star cast. I am glad to be a part of this film and it is always going to be very special to me. It was an incredible experience working with Anubhav Sinha to bring this important story to life, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

The trailer features black and white visuals, adding a hauntingly beautiful and authentic element to the story. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.

Produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, Bheed is set to release in cinemas on the 24th of March 2023.

For more updates on Bheed trailer, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.