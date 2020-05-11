Singer Neha Kakkar is back with yet another emotional track titled ‘Bheegi Bheegi’, in collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar. The romantic video is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series starring Neha and Tony Kakkar. The song is based on companionship of couple’s togetherness and their romance during the season of monsoon. The track is a slow-paced song with melodious tunes that will touch your heart. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Starts ‘Move On Challenge’ to Get Over Ex-Boyfriends, Netizens Want to See Himansh Kohli’s Reaction

The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar and is also composed by Tony and lyrics have been written by him along with Prince Dubey.

Also Read - Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Song Moscow Suka Out, Watch Video

Talking about their latest song “Bheegi bheegi” and their collaboration, Neha said, “When two musicians work together they need to have a certain level of comfort, and seeing that Tony bhaiyya and I have been in-sync since our childhood days, it is a great experience to work with him. He knows my capabilities and challenges me as an artiste so that we both push our boundaries to discover novelties in music.”

“‘Bheegi bheegi’ is one such number. It speaks about love and relationships and the bittersweet pain it comes with. I wanted to do something special for my fans at a time like this and I am glad that I can make them happy with this song”, she added.

Tony finds it a pleasure working with Neha. “She is immensely talented and as an artiste as well as her brother, I love to explore her skill more and more. Both of us like to have a unique experience with every song, and with ‘Bheegi bheegi’, I think we have achieved that. The music of this love song is so smooth but the heart-touching emotion is rough and raw. I am happy that T-Series gave us an opportunity to work together once again,” he said.

