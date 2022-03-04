Bheemla Nayak Attracts Controversy: Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is doing well in theatres even after a month. However, looks like the film has caught itself in controversy. An action-sequence scene from the film in which the lead actors fight has angered the Kummari and Shalivahana communities in Andhra Pradesh. A complaint has been filed against the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak.’Also Read - Bheemla Nayak Box Office Week 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore With Fantastic Performance in Andhra/ Nizam - Check Detailed Collection Report

Quoting IANS, Koimoi reported, a fight scene from ‘Bheemla Nayak‘ featuring Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan locking horns. Rana is seen knocking off a pot-wheel as he charges at Pawan Kalyan. Because the communities whose traditional occupation is pottery have been outraged by this event in the film, they appear to have spoken out against it. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Beats Valimai on Day 5, Crosses Rs 50 Crore on Maha Shivratri - Check Detailed Box Office Collection Report

According to Purushotham, from Guntur, the corporation chairman of both the communities, the scene has affected their livelihood, and he hence demanded the scene be cut out of the movie. “Pottery wheel is our livelihood and we worship it every day. We were deeply hurt by Rana kicking the wheel and it is a matter of pride for us. The scene should be removed immediately, we have serious objections.” Also Read - Bheemla Nayak vs Valimai Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Beats Thala Ajith's Film, Set to Challenge Allu Arjun's Pushpa - Detailed Collection Report

The filmmakers have yet to reply to the allegations. The film that was released on February 25th, 2022 is receiving a terrific response from the audience. In fact, the makers have decided to entertain Bollywood audiences by dubbing the film in Hindi.

The Hindi dubbed trailer of Bheemla Nayak is out now. Actor Rana Daggubati comes in a fantastic avatar in which he is engaged in an ego race with a cop. While actor Pawan Kalyan, on the other side, plays Bheemla Nayak, an extremist who transforms into a cool, duty-driven Inspector and isn’t afraid to punish the wrongdoers.

(With inputs from IANS)